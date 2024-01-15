Obituary: Elizabeth “Betty” Violet Turnbaugh Garella, 1943-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Elizabeth “Betty” Violet Turnbaugh Garella

Betty Garella, 80, of White Hall, Md., passed away on December 26, 2023, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Betty was born in Burlington, Vt., to the late Kathleen Virginia (Baker) and Charles Leonard Turnbaugh on July 1, 1943. As one of 10 children, Betty always celebrated her birthday on July 2, until she discovered much later in life that her actual birthday was on July 1. Apparently this was not unusual in large families at the time, and she felt lucky that she got to celebrate on both days. She grew up on North Avenue in the New North End and spent much time at Starr Farm Beach on Lake Champlain. She graduated from Burlington High School.



Betty married the love of her life, Romeo James “Jim” Garella Jr., of Hawthorne, N.J., on September 14, 1963. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. After they married, they moved to Baltimore, Baldwin (on Brookes Cross Farm) and finally to White Hall, Md., where they raised three children in a rural area of Northern Harford County surrounded by beautiful fields, farms and forests.



Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Jim, of White Hall, Md.; their devoted cat Nancy, who brings much comfort to Jim; and three children, daughter Jeanine Sandra Garella Standish (Scott, Phillip) of Burlington, Vt., son Michael James Garella (Amanda) of Felton, Pa., and daughter Lisa Kay Garella Johnson (Chris) of Fairfield, Pa. Betty adored her three grandsons, Emerson Brookes Garella Standish, Carter Fields Garella Standish and James David Wyatt Garella. She is also survived by her dear siblings Nancy Ransom (Bob) and Charlie Turnbaugh (Kathi); sister-in-law Sylvia Garella Rehrey; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Pearl, Peggy, Sandy, Kathy, Debbie and Diane; her brother Bobby; and many cats.



Betty enjoyed her time raising a family, encouraging her children to get outside. Many summer days were spent at the North Harford Swim Club. She loved holidays with family and gift giving. Betty spent many years being a caretaker for older folks in their homes, being their friend, preparing meals and taking them to appointments. She was an excellent cook, making the best crab cakes and clam dip around.



Betty will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all people and animals, especially cats. She was a strong, outspoken spirit but also deeply sensitive. She loved chatting on the telephone with friends and family. She deeply missed her siblings and spent many summers visiting Vermont in order to spend time with them.



Two gatherings for friends and family will be held, the first on March 10, 2024, in Burlington, Vt. (email [email protected] for information), and the second on April 27, 2024, in Fairfield, Pa. (email [email protected] for information).



If you feel inclined, please consider making a donation to your local cat rescue organization or adopt a cat in need of a home.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services of Westminster, Md. To send online condolences, please visit fletcherfuneralhome.net.