Obituary: Elsa (Askløw) Lofgren Millhouse, 1923-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Elsa (Askløw) Lofgren Millhouse

Elsa Lofgren Millhouse of Concord, N.H., and formerly of Williston, Vt., a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 14, 2024. Elsa was sharp-witted, feisty and full of life until the day she died. She was exceptional, with a unique energy and zest for life that kept her going.



Elsa was born in Chester, Pa., in 1923. Her parents were immigrants of Danish and Swedish origin, and she was forever proud of her Scandinavian heritage. She spent her Depression-era childhood moving from one place to another as her father looked for steady work. By high school graduation, Elsa had lived in more than 30 places.



She never stopped moving. A graduate of New England College and Boston University, Elsa served in the U.S. Navy as a radar technician stationed in Rhode Island during World War II. There she met her husband, Frank. Their life was filled with adventure. Frank’s job kept them busy entertaining and moving from one beautiful locale to the next. They loved sailing in their boat, Tophat, and skiing in Vermont and Québec.



Elsa was forever an athlete and enjoyed almost 30 years of retirement in Vermont, skiing and playing golf and tennis. She lived close to her daughter Kathy Erickson, husband Mark, and her grandchildren Sara and Max Erickson, and always shared that Vermont was where her heart was.



Elsa’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life. In her final three years, she lived in Concord, N.H., to be near her daughter Sherry Hieber and her grandchildren Edward and Jana, who helped care for Elsa in her final years. The entire family and friends celebrated her 100th birthday in May 2023, which was a lovefest! A celebration of life for Elsa will be held in July in Vermont.