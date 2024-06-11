Obituary: Eric Smith, 1983-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Eric Smith

Eric Smith, age 40, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away on May 27, 2024, after suffering a stroke.

Eric's multifaceted persona was a mosaic of unparalleled talents, brilliance, humor and linguistic prowess. He was a vast wealth of knowledge, ever eager to share his wisdom.

His passion for music was palpable, and he was a gifted, self-taught musician. He was active in Burlington's hardcore scene during the 242 Main era. Eric played guitar with the band My Revenge, touring the U.S. and Canada. He went on to tour the U.S., Europe and Japan with the band Unrestrained. Following that, he played guitar, sang and wrote songs with the band Mass of Tharsis. More recently, he played bass with the band Rail City, recording an album last year.

Beyond his musical exploits, Eric possessed a "mechanical thumb" capable of repairing and fabricating just about anything, often with simply what he had on hand. A master of mechanics and a wizard in the digital domain, his resourcefulness knew no bounds.

Eric was kind, generous and quick to help others, often sacrificing his own comfort for the sake of those in need. Yet sadly he struggled to recognize his significance to others, ultimately pushing away those closest to him and causing immense pain for both himself and those he cherished. Despite his struggles, he managed to touch the lives of those who crossed his path, a testament to the depth and richness of his lived experience.

Eric is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, and stepfather, Bruce. He is survived by his father, Arlan, and his wife, Jeannie; his brother-in-law, Rob; his nephews, Justin and Chris; his sister Lori; his sister Dani; his cousins; his friends; and his beloved, Emily.

A celebration to honor Eric's life will be held at the Winooski VFW on June 22, 2024, 3 p.m., where those who knew him can come together and honor his memory.