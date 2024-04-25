Obituary: Eva Curtis Clough, 1951-2024 

Courtesy

Eva Clough

Eva Curtis Clough, 72, of Essex, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Eva was born on November 2, 1951, in St. Albans, Vt., the daughter of the late Asa and Eva Therrien Curtis. On October 25, 1975, Eva married David Clough, who predeceased her. Eva worked at Essex Elementary School, was a dedicated Girl Scout leader and served on the Essex Community Historical Society board of directors.



Visiting hours will be held on April 29, 5 to 7 p.m., at Minor Funeral Home, 237 Route 7 South, Milton, VT. A funeral service will be held on April 30, 1 p.m., at Apostolic Cornerstone Church, 72 VT Route 15, Jericho, VT. For a complete obituary notice and to leave online condolences, please visit minorfh.com.