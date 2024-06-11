 Obituary: Florence Veronica Short, 1925-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 11, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Florence Veronica Short, 1925-2024 

Lifelong learner loved music, language and words

Published June 11, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 12, 2024 at 12:08 p.m.

click to enlarge Florence Short - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Florence Short

Florence Veronica Short, 98, of South Burlington, Vt., died on March 9, 2024, after a fall, in the loving care of her large family.

Florence was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Short, and is now the beloved ancestor of her 11 children: Frank and Helen Short, of St. Albans, Vt.; Michael Short, of Burlington, Vt.; Katie Grace Bell, of Grass Valley, Calif.; Maureen Short and Stan Katz, of New Haven, Conn.; Peter Short, of Cobb, Calif.; Mariellen and Matthew Facchino, of San Jose, Calif.; Maria Short, of Fletcher, Vt.; Christine Short of South Burlington, Vt.; Eileen Short of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Julia and Scott Batdorff, of Portland, Ore.; and Deirdre Short, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Catholic mass and celebration of life will be on June 21, 2024. Arrangements are being handled by Ready Funeral & Cremation Services, Burlington. Please go to readyfuneral.com for details and a full obituary.

