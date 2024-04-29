 Obituary: Frances A. Villemaire, 1920-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 29, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Frances A. Villemaire, 1920-2024 

Longtime Winooski resident loved nursing and finished her career at Burlington’s Converse Home

Published April 29, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

Frances Villemaire
  • Courtesy
  • Frances Villemaire

Frances A. Villemaire, RN, age 104, a longtime resident of Winooski, Vt., passed peacefully on April 16, 2024, in Burlington, Vt.

Frances was born in St. Albans, Vt., on March 20, 1920, the daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (LaBella) Fortuna. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Parochial School, Bellows Free Academy and Fanny Allen School of Nursing. She was married in St. Albans on May 10, 1952, to Edmund N. Villemaire, who predeceased her on July 19, 2004.

Frances had a great love for nursing. She was employed at several local nursing facilities, served as a private duty nurse for many years and finished her nursing career at the Converse Home.

She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Winooski and a member of the Sisters of Providence Associates prayer group, as well as a member of the Winooski Senior Citizens.

Frances is survived by her son, Dr. John E. Villemaire, and his wife, Charlotte Greenhalgh, of Keene, N.H.; daughter Kathryn V. Anger and her husband, Joseph, of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter Mary V. Guerin and her husband, Jeffrey, of Colchester, Vt.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Keith, Joe, Justin, Michael, Amelia and Evelyn; 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frances Villemaire
  • Courtesy
  • Frances Villemaire
She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund Villemaire; her twin brother, Peter A. Fortuna; her sisters, Anna Depaul and Nancy Raine; and her brother Col. James Fortuna.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 1:30 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Burial will follow at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Colchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Converse Home, 272 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401. At Frances’ request, there will be no visiting hours.
Frances Villemaire
  • Courtesy
  • Frances Villemaire
Additional information about Frances:

https://www.sevendaysvt.com/arts-culture/vignettes-of-vermonters-adapting-to-life-in-a-pandemic-29993172

https://www.sevendaysvt.com/news/from-the-publisher-still-here-37800374
