Obituary: Frances A. Villemaire, 1920-2024 

Courtesy

Frances Villemaire

Frances A. Villemaire, RN, age 104, a longtime resident of Winooski, Vt., passed peacefully on April 16, 2024, in Burlington, Vt.



Frances was born in St. Albans, Vt., on March 20, 1920, the daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (LaBella) Fortuna. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Parochial School, Bellows Free Academy and Fanny Allen School of Nursing. She was married in St. Albans on May 10, 1952, to Edmund N. Villemaire, who predeceased her on July 19, 2004.



Frances had a great love for nursing. She was employed at several local nursing facilities, served as a private duty nurse for many years and finished her nursing career at the Converse Home.



She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Winooski and a member of the Sisters of Providence Associates prayer group, as well as a member of the Winooski Senior Citizens.



Frances is survived by her son, Dr. John E. Villemaire, and his wife, Charlotte Greenhalgh, of Keene, N.H.; daughter Kathryn V. Anger and her husband, Joseph, of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter Mary V. Guerin and her husband, Jeffrey, of Colchester, Vt.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Keith, Joe, Justin, Michael, Amelia and Evelyn; 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



click to enlarge Courtesy

Frances Villemaire

click to enlarge Courtesy

Frances Villemaire