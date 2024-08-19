Obituary: Frances Helen Smith, 1938-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Frances Smith

Frances Helen Smith (née Copper), 86, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2024, at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington, Vt.

Fran was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 14, 1938, to Esther (Pursley) and Daniel Copper. While in high school, Fran was introduced to the love of her life, William "Bill" Smith. They were married in August 1956 and lived in Glenolden, Pa., for several years before moving to Stratford, N.J., where they raised their three children.

We have many happy memories of family barbecues and holiday parties over the years. Fran took pride in making a comfortable home for her family. She cherished her family and the close friendships she formed over the years. She was a compassionate person and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. She was a member of the Stratford Women’s Club, which raised money for the local community, and she served as president for a time. Fran was also an avid reader, sharing and swapping an endless number of books with family and friends. After Bill’s passing in 2017, Fran relocated to Richmond, Vt. Although she never got used to the cold Vermont winters, she fully embraced her new home and made many new, dear friends. She will be missed by all.

Fran is survived by her children, Daniel (Barbara) of Clayton, N.J., Caryn Halvorsen (Peter) of Richmond, Vt., and Brian of Glassboro, N.J.; sister Esther Beckley (Richard) of Broomall, Pa.; brother Robert (Anne) of Prospect Park, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Harry) and Joan (Daniel) Copper; grandchildren, Justin and Aran Halvorsen and Stephanie and David (Erin) Smith; and great-grandchildren, Colton and Harper Smith. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Fran was predeceased by her devoted husband of 61 years, Bill; brothers Harry and Daniel Copper; and sister Bertha Sherman and husband, Larry.

We wish to thank the many caregivers at Birchwood Terrace and the caring team from Bayada Hospice for all the loving care given these past few months.

A celebration of life will be held in Pennsylvania in September. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.