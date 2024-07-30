Obituary: Frances M. Bessette, 1948-2024 

Frances M. Bessette, 75, passed away at Elderwood at Burlington nursing home on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

She was born in Burlington, Vt., on December 14, 1948, the daughter of Edward F. and Lillian V. (Bell) Bessette. She loved children, having been involved with childcare for many years.

She is survived by her last sibling, her sister Mary Fisher, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2024, 11 a.m. to noon, at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Her memorial service will begin at noon. Interment will follow with her family in Shelburne Village Cemetery.