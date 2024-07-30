 Obituary: Frances M. Bessette, 1948-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

July 30, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Frances M. Bessette, 1948-2024 

Burlington native loved children and was involved with childcare for many years

Published July 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 30, 2024 at 1:09 p.m.

Frances M. Bessette, 75, passed away at Elderwood at Burlington nursing home on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

She was born in Burlington, Vt., on December 14, 1948, the daughter of Edward F. and Lillian V. (Bell) Bessette. She loved children, having been involved with childcare for many years.

She is survived by her last sibling, her sister Mary Fisher, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2024, 11 a.m. to noon, at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Her memorial service will begin at noon. Interment will follow with her family in Shelburne Village Cemetery.

