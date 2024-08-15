Obituary: Gail Elaine Spencer, 1941-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gail Spencer

Gail Elaine Spencer, 82, wife of Malcom Myers Spencer for 55 years, passed away at her home as she wanted, truly in peace , on June 30, 2024. Her battle with depression coupled with Parkinson’s disease no longer has a hold on her body and spirit. This is where the family has found the most comfort, as she slipped away over these last three years.

Gail was born on October 5, 1941, in Colchester, Vt., to Thelma and Curtis Echo. She attended Burlington High School and was a part of the cheerleading team, graduating in 1959. She went on to graduate from Champlain College with an associate’s degree as a medical secretary. She worked at the University of Vermont in the community medicine department, headed by Dr. Charles Houston. It was there that she met Malcolm, who asked her out as he was registering for classes at UVM, and where she worked with his mother, Mary — having heard firsthand stories of her son. From there it was history, and they wed on August 17, 1968. She then played the most important role as a stay-at-home mom to raise her two children. As they grew older, she went to work at the Essex Town superintendent’s office as its bookkeeper. She volunteered at St. Pius X Parish teaching catechism and in later years was also a eucharistic minister, visiting homes to offer communion to those that were ill. She also volunteered with her most beloved dog, Polar, providing therapy to both the psychiatric ward and pediatric department at the UVM Medical Center. Gail and Polar were favorite visitors as well at the Thomas Fleming School in Essex Junction, where they worked and provided reading support to the students in the special education department.

She was without a doubt the best listener and such a support to so many, helping others, as evident in her volunteer work and through the experiences and struggles she herself endured. She was an avid gardener, with the greatest green thumb, competing on occasion in the Champlain Valley Fair with her masterpiece bouquets straight from the backyard. Being able to garden was something she loved so much and where she found peace. She could do it for hours and thoroughly missed it right up to the end.

Gail is survived by her husband, Malcolm Myers Spencer; children, Mark Spencer and Sarah Carroll (Chris); granddaughter, Penelope “Poppy” Anne Carroll; sister, Susan Howard (Tom); mother-in-law, Jane Spencer; and so many special nieces and nephews who she loved as her own. Gail was predeceased by her parents, Curtis and Thelma Echo; brothers, Lance Echo and Curtis Echo Jr. (Carol); in-laws Dr. Malcolm Cedric Spencer and Mary Evans Spencer; sisters-in-law, Carol Echo, Sarah Evans Mills and Mary Patricia Kittredge; and brothers-in-law, John Spencer and Samuel Jesse Spencer (Kamala).

The family cannot thank the team of medical professionals and hospice enough for all the caring they provided to her and Malcolm toward the end. The biggest thank-you goes to Malcolm, who was by her side as her caretaker for these last few years. He was beyond amazing, guided by God, and living the vows he made 55 years ago. What a welcoming she’ll have in heaven, reuniting with her parents, brothers, father- and mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, dear neighbors she thought of as family, and so many others she knew and loved that have left this Earth. Heaven will be a much more spectacular place with her in it. Her children, Mark and Sarah, will never forget the unconditional love she bestowed upon them — she will be so very missed and thought of every day.

In honor of Gail and the volunteer work she valued so much, please consider a donation to Therapy Dogs of Vermont to help them continue this important service in our communities. Her wish to not have a funeral was granted, and the family is planning a celebration of life in early May 2025 to give all an opportunity to share their fondest memories, stories and love for her.