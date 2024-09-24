Obituary: Gail Frances Tisseur, 1945-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gail Tisseur

Gail Frances Tisseur died in peace, with dignity and grace on September 19, 2024, of lung/bone cancer.

Gail was born on July 10, 1945, to Emile and Eva (Tippett) Tisseur in Montréal, Québec, Canada. Gail lived with her younger sister, Judith, and their parents in Verdun before moving to Greenfield Park, where Gail attended English Catholic Schools. After high school, she completed courses at St. Joseph Teachers College and McGill University in Montréal.

Gail’s working career spanned 60 years. At 15, as junior animator, she ran a Greenfield Park Program, then worked at the Canadian National Railways and Bell Telephone. In 1969, she began her teaching career at St. Joseph de Sérigny School, followed by 15 years as pastoral animator at MacDonald-Cartier Memorial High School in St. Hubert, Québec. While working at MCMHS, Gail, along with three friends, including Janice Couture, founded the Ark, a foster home for teenage girls.

Gail studied professional photography at Dawson College before opening Photo Sarac in Greenfield Park, which she named after her nieces, Sarah and Rachael. During Gail's photography career, St. Jude High School in Greenfield Park asked her to return to teaching, an opportunity she could not resist.

In 1999, Gail immigrated to Burlington, Vt., to become principal of St. Francis Xavier Elementary School, then director of religious education at St. Pius X. Gail loved variety and new challenges. She worked at Jet Blue, at CCTA as a bus driver, the Community College of Vermont and as a volunteer math tutor at Mercy Connections in Burlington.

Gail was kind, constant and a loyal friend to many. She was authentic, generous and passionate. She embraced her Catholic faith, her family and her friends. Her deep faith in God and a desire to live a Christlike life were the values which guided her to live a life filled with love and service to others. As a creative and skilled woman, she enjoyed trying new things. Nonetheless, Gail’s true passion lay in teaching. She loved her students, giving them her time, sharing her knowledge, and providing her never-ending encouragement and support. A few weeks ago, Gail was asked what she wanted people to know about her. She said, “I love life; I love people; I love teaching; I love my faith. That is all I want people to know.”

Gail is survived by her sister, Judith (Kenneth Norton); her niece, Sarah Norton (Adrian Mayor-Mora), and their children Mikayhla, Caleb and Emile Mayor-Mora; her nephew, Joel Norton (Marie Normandin), and their daughter, Skylar Emma Norton.

Gail is also survived by her dear friend, companion and housemate of 49 years, Janice Couture, and Janice’s siblings (her second family). They include Paul and Deanna, Patricia Couture, James and Doreen, Gerald and Virginia Couture and Marguerite (Couture) Murray; along with 24 nieces and nephews, 47 great-nieces and nephews, and 11 great-great nieces and nephews. Gail also leaves many good friends.

Gail was predeceased by her parents, Emile and Eva Tisseur; her niece and goddaughter, Rachael Norton; and by Janice’s parents, Alfred and Marguerite (Archambault) Couture, brothers, Maurice (Annette), Bernard (Jean), Richard and Raymond Couture, and nephews Gregory and John Couture.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral Parish in Burlington, to be followed by a reception. Those wishing to may send a memorial contribution to Mercy Connections, 255 S. Champlain St., Burlington, VT 05401, or to the New North End Food Pantry, c/o Thom Fleury, 1416 North Ave., Burlington, VT 05408.