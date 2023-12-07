Obituary: George Paul Bossick, 1945-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

George Bossick

George Paul Bossick, 78, of Burlington, Vt., and New Port Richey, Fla., passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023, at his home in Florida, with his devoted wife by his side.

George will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends. He will be remembered fondly for his jokes, his fashion sense, his bargain-shopping acumen, his love of music, and his devotion to food and cooking. He was fiercely proud of his family, his military service and his Pennsylvania roots.

George was welcomed into this world on January 25, 1945, to George and Rose Bossick of Minersville, Pa. He and his younger sister, Marilyn, grew up in a small mining town among many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members. He forged his lifelong friendships with Vic Genovese and Jan Yupcavage, aka “Yuppy,” during his happy childhood years in Minersville. He attended Minersville Area High School and graduated from Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville, Pa. After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the Iwo Jima carrier during the Vietnam War. His service in the U.S. Navy brought him to exotic destinations around the world, but he was always looking for the perfect plate of homemade pasta during his shore leaves. He was honored as “Sailor of the Quarter” by the U.S. Navy during his service.

Thanks to his service and the G.I. Bill, he enrolled in Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Del., where aside from being the only fraternity brother of legal drinking age, he met his future spouse and love of his life, Sandra Patochek. George and Sandra were married on November 23, 1968. A year after their union, they welcomed their daughter, Stacey, and then five years later, their son, Brandon. George finished his BS in accounting from Elmira College in 1975, while working full time with IBM. He started his career with IBM in Endicott, N.Y., in 1969. In 1977, his career brought him and his young family to Vermont, and he remained with IBM Vermont until his retirement in 2007, after 38 years of service.

After retirement, he got to pursue at least three of his favorite things: golf, grandparenting and coaching. He and Sandy purchased a condo in Seven Springs, Fla., in order to escape the cold weather of Vermont winters and to perfect his golf game. If you golfed with him, you knew that he always had at LEAST one club sitting in time-out for not performing up to his standard.

When he wasn’t golfing, he and Sandy could be found on a sideline, in the bleachers, at an ice rink, in a theater or behind a backstop, supporting the activities of their kids, and, especially, their grandkids. EVERYONE in the family has gotten coaching tips from PopPop — even the ballerina. Over the last few years, he helped his son, Brandon, coach high school basketball. The high school boys’ basketball teams from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va., and Windsor High School in Windsor, Va., loved the team dinners of Italian food and life advice, organized by “Pops.”

His family thinks that on December 3, 2023, he was welcomed into heaven with the most spectacular epic Food Festival/Christmas Market/State Fair/Polish Picnic that has ever existed. He has been reunited with his beloved parents and probably had his mom cook him some homemade gnocchi. His family and friends will be forever grateful for his laughter and humor, his stories, his generosity, his sense of fairness, his loving spirit, and his encyclopedic knowledge of where to eat and what to order.

George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra, of Burlington; his daughter, Stacey Zouck, her husband, John Zouck, and their children, Alexandra and Colin Zouck, of Williston; his son Brandon, wife Michele, and their daughter, Alyssa Bossick of Suffolk, Va; his sister, Marilyn Homa, of Pottsville, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of George’s life will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Ready Funeral South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT, from 4-6 p.m., with a reception immediately following at Waterworks Restaurant in Winooski, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Tee (firsttee.org), an organization devoted to impacting the lives of young people through the game of golf.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Services. To send online condolences to the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.