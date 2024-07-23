 Obituary: Glen Roa, 1942-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

July 23, 2024

Obituary: Glen Roa, 1942-2024 

Amateur photographer and ham radio operator is remembered by his younger brother as a mentor and teacher

Published July 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Glen Roa - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Glen Roa

Glen Moody Roa, 82, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at Wake Robin Life Plan Community in Shelburne, Vt., following a long battle with emphysema.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Pillsbury) Roa, and his brother, Richard Lee Roa.

Glen was born in Mobile, Ala., on April 3, 1942. He is the son of William John Roa Jr. and Una Lee (Godat) Roa.

Glen was a precocious youth and taught himself about photography, both taking pictures and printing them in his makeshift dark room. He quickly learned a great deal about electronics and became a ham radio operator with the call sign K0DKP. He worked most of his life in the electronics industry.

Glen loved the outdoors and was an avid backpacker and mountain climber. He was a fierce advocate for the environment.

He is remembered by his younger brother Richard as a loving brother who considered him as the best mentor and teacher he ever had.

