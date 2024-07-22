Obituary: Gordon A. Thom, 1933-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gordon Thom

Gordon A. Thom, 91, passed away on May 5, 2024, at his home in Shelburne, Vt., with his wife by his side.

Gordon was born on March 8, 1933, to Allan and Alice (Oshmera) Thom, of Montréal. Gordon attended Montréal High School and Sir George Williams College, where he studied design engineering.

Gordon met the love of his life, Harriet (Perry), in Montréal, and they were married two years later in her home state of Vermont.

Gordon worked for Canadair Ltd. for over 20 years. While there he helped design the CL215 water bomber. He later worked as a design leader for Sperry Univac, a groundbreaking communications and innovative software company.

In 1976, Gordon and his family bought a farm in West Milton, Vt., on the Lamoille River. He was employed by Polhemus Navigation as a design engineer and collaborated with other aerospace and aeronautical design companies. After a full day at the office, Gordon was a gentleman farmer at “Thom’s Turf,” where they raised cattle and horses. The farm had beautiful vegetable gardens, fruit trees, berry bushes and plenty of acres of mowing, which he enjoyed. “Thom’s Turf” became the home of the University of Vermont Rowing Club in 1986, and it continues to be. Following his retirement, Gordon and Perry traveled extensively, enjoyed cruises and spent their winter months at their home in Venice, Fla.

Gordon was an avid skier and spent his weekends in his younger years at Mount Saint Sauveur with his friends. Later, Gordon taught his family the love of the sport. He volunteered as a chaperone for the Milton Ski Club at Jay Peak and Smuggler’s Notch. Gordon also enjoyed golfing and fishing derbies and had an extensive woodworking shop, where he spent free time in his barn.

Gordon was a member of the South Hero Congregational Church and was a Vermont Freemason in Milton.

Gordon’s greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Harriet Perry; his daughters Tracy and Karen, and her sons, Christopher and Mitchell Harvie, all of Vermont; his son Scott and wife, Kim, of Newnan, Ga., and their son, Grant, and wife, Leah, of Fairbanks, Alaska; son Jackson, of Atlanta, Ga.; and daughter Taylor, of Wiscasset, Maine. He was predeceased by his sister, Allison Thom.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 16, at 11 a.m., at the South Hero Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St Jude Children’s Hospital.