Obituary: Gordon Miller, 1946-2023 

Courtesy

Gordon Miller

Gordon W. Miller, born in Rutland on January 15, 1946, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5 in Colchester, Vt.

Throughout his remarkable life, Gordon was a beloved husband for 56 years and one week to his cherished wife, Nancy Gay Miller, who predeceased him in March of 2023. He took immense pride in his role as a father. Additionally, his adoration extended to his three granddaughters, Sophie Miller, Sydney Miller and Chloe Fraser, all of whom he cherished deeply.

In his early years, Gordon, alongside his wife and 1-year-old daughter, manned the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation fire tower atop Killington Mountain for a season. He was granted conscientious objector classification and status by the selective service board #12 in Washington County, a testament to his principles and beliefs.

His career path was diverse, ranging from employment as a rough and finish carpenter, where he designed and constructed residences in Central Vermont, to serving as a Head Start and classroom teacher for children with special needs. Gordon was also a licensed real estate salesperson in Central Vermont and Chittenden Counties before becoming the principal broker for Vanguard Properties PLC, offering services such as Capital Gains deferrals for highly appreciated assets.

His passions were equally varied. He dedicated himself to breeding flat-coated retrievers and was an active member of the Flat-Coated Retriever Society of America. Gordon also advocated part-time for the earliest reform of Vermont’s adoption laws and contributed his expertise as a member of the Town of Huntington’s Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Gordon is survived by his son, Seth Miller; his wife, Buffy; daughter Hannah Miller; his granddaughters, Sophia and Sydney Miller and Chloe Fraser; as well as his sister, Charlene Miller, and brother, Peter Miller.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Gordon Miller will be held on January 20 at All Saints Episcopal in South Burlington, Vt., at 11 a.m., followed directly by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the Flat-Coated Retriever Foundation or the McClure Miller Respite House.

Gordon Miller's legacy is one of love, service, and dedication to family, community, and causes that deeply mattered to him. He will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by all whose lives he touched.