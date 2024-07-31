Obituary: Gregory Dunigan, 1971-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gregory Dunigan

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Gregory Michael Dunigan, 52, of St. Albans, Vt., passed away on July 23 after a five-year battle with cancer.

With his wife, Heather, by his side, they brought forth a positive attitude and determination to live that left you humbled. Greg was the poster child for the saying, “Work to live, don’t live to work.” With Heather, his twins, Maggie and Ella, and their third daughter and loyal furry companion, Charlie, Greg embraced life and all it offered. Whether oceanside with his family in Maine, fishing with the girls and family on Bomoseen, cooking for his family and friends — including his famous green bean casserole for Thanksgiving — picking out the best Halloween costumes ever or floating in the pool listening to the Red Sox, he appreciated it all. Greg’s positive attitude and wit went unmatched. Whether it was at family gatherings, in the aisle of a grocery store or even from a hospital bed, that boy always made us laugh.

Greg loved his family and friends, but he would say his biggest accomplishment was being Maggie and Ella’s Dad. He was the ultimate girl dad. He was so proud of the girls and often talked about being in awe of them and how you couldn’t ask for better children. He credited Heather with most of this.

Be it playing in Little League as a boy, high school or men's league basketball, and later helping to coach rec soccer, Little League and Mini Metro, Greg was in his element when sports were involved. He and Heather could always be found on the sidelines cheering on their girls in softball, basketball and volleyball. He loved watching them play and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Greg loved being at the family cabin in northern Michigan and everything that comes with it — fishing in the Black River, getting lost in the Pigeon, grilling at Clear Lake, playing cards, napping on the hammock, laughing with family and friends by the campfire at happy hour or being on the deck late at night with Heather watching the night stars. He loved it all and found such peace there.

Greg is survived by his wife, Heather; his twin daughters, Maggie and Ella; and his loyal companion, Charlie. Greg loved his momma, Cecelia Ann Fox, and was predeceased by his father, James W Dunigan, and a brother, Johnny. Greg was the baby brother to Mark (Dorothy), Jimmy (Becky), Christopher, Mary (Joseph Driscoll), Janet (Anne Peter-Dunigan), and Julie (Kevin Abnet). He also leaves behind his in-laws, Wenda Bird, George Davis and Catherine Bell, as well as his brother-in-law, Ethan Davis (Karen). Greg had several nephews and a niece (Kyle, Sean, Tyler, David, James, Nash and Grace).

Greg’s friendships ran deep and wide, and he made friends wherever he went. Whether it was at the girls’ sporting events, in the grocery store, or wherever he happened to be, his “Hey, buddy” or “Hey, Darlin’” greeting couldn’t help but leave a smile on your face and brighten your day. Greg’s friends, many of whom date back to his childhood days in Shore Acres in Colchester as well as Christ the King, were an important part of his life. Many of these people have become more than just friends, they have become our extended family. We would like to thank them and our St. Albans and BFA community who have provided us with so much love and support throughout this journey.

We would be remiss if we didn’t thank Greg’s medical team from the University of Vermont Medical Center, Home Health, Mass General and, most recently, the McClure Miller Respite House. There are so many people that played a role in Greg’s treatment and care, and for that we are eternally grateful. Greg shared that the love and care he received at the Respite House during his two-week stay renewed his faith in humanity.

When Greg’s father passed away unexpectedly when he was just a little boy, Greg turned to his mother and said, “He was such a nice guy. I’m sure going to miss him.” The same can be said about you, Greg. You are such a nice guy, and we’re sure going to miss you.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 11, from 4-7 p.m., at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

A mass will be dedicated in Greg’s name at a later date at St. Ann’s in Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg’s name to the McClure Miller Respite House, Attn: Development Office, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.