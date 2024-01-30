 Obituary: Gregory Wayne Brooks, 1960-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 30, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Gregory Wayne Brooks, 1960-2023 

Father of three loved coaching, cooking meals for others and helping those in need

Published January 30, 2024 at 1:52 p.m.

click to enlarge Gregory Wayne Brooks - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Gregory Wayne Brooks

Gregory Wayne Brooks passed away on December 30, 2023, in Estes Park, Colo. He was born on July 23, 1960, in Englewood, Colo. He lived in the Denver area from 1968 to 1987.

Gregory touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. In his memory, let us honor his legacy by cherishing the beauty of nature, teaching children, extending a helping hand, and cooking and sharing many, many meals with others.

He is survived by his children, Justin Brooks of Palm Harbor, Fla., Taylor Brooks, and Somer Brooks of North Port, Fla and his wife, Jeannie Brooks, of North Port; his mother, Mariann Grimm of Hagerstown, Md.; his father, James Brooks, and stepmother, Carol, of Shelburne, Vt.; sister Deborah Brooks and her spouse, Mark Ferguson, of Huntingtown, Md.; brother Scott Brooks and his spouse, Susan, of St. George, Vt.; nephew Tyler Brooks of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and beloved friends of past and present: Kim Brooks, mother of Justin, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Linda Mitchell of Estes Park, Colo.

For further information, remembrance services and a GoFundMe account, visit viegutfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/327591/Gregory-Brooks/obituary

