Obituary: Guy Martin Vanzo, 1957-2024 

Guy Martin Vanzo, of Westford, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, in Paris, France.

He was embarking on a pilgrimage with his wife, Barbara, to Fatima and Santiago de Compostela, walking the Way of Saint James, and stopping to pick up their son, James, in Paris along the way. This pilgrimage tied together the three most important pillars of Guy’s life: faith, family and the outdoors. His last mass was at the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur in Montmartre, Paris, a name which recalled his childhood parish and school of the Sacred Heart in Highland Falls, N.Y., where he grew up with his parents, four sisters and extended family.

Guy attended SUNY Albany, graduating in 1979 with a bachelor of science in biology, after which he completed an associate degree in electrical technology from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. He met Barbara, his future wife and the love of his life, at SUNY Albany in 1978. The two married in 1981 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Middle Granville, N.Y. In 1982, Guy began working for IBM in East Fishkill, N.Y. In 1993, he transferred to the plant in Essex Junction, Vt., where he worked until 2019, retiring with the title of staff engineer and a patent to his name. During this time, he and Barbara raised their six children in Westford.

Guy was a devout Catholic, and Christianity was a guiding principle of his life. He attended Saint Luke Church in Fairfax, Vt., participating actively in parish life and devoting years of service as a religious education teacher. He had a well-developed knowledge of scripture and Catholic teachings and never ceased to deepen his understanding. He led by example.

Guy was extraordinarily dedicated to his family. He was a steadfast presence to his wife, children and grandchildren, for whom he was like an oak tree. He supported them in all their endeavors, taking an active interest in each of their pursuits.

Guy loved the outdoors. Some of his favorite activities were summers at the rustic family camp on Sebec Lake in Maine; participating in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as cubmaster and troop leader; sugaring his property; and going on countless hikes, both locally and in places as far flung as New Mexico, Washington and northern Italy. Sitting around a bonfire with family and friends was his favorite way to relax. He had a passion for collecting, tracking and reporting data about the natural world. He dedicated many years to the creation and maintenance of a family ice rink, which he took great pleasure in seeing family, friends and community using. This February, his years of meticulous effort were rewarded when the rink was used to host the unofficial Westford Broomball Tournament when the town rink was not able to host.

Guy was preceded in death by his father, Alfred; his mother, Charlotte; and his grandson, Howell Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, James Vanzo, Mary (David) Chevalier, Bridget (David) Campbell, Martin (Emily) Vanzo, Thomas Vanzo and Sean Paul Vanzo; his grandchildren, August and Leonie Chevalier and Ivy, Louis, and Georgia Campbell; and sisters, Regina (Mark) Fiorentino, Laura (Jeffrey) Marmor, Amy Vanzo and Allison (James) Skoog.

Those wishing to make a donation in his memory can do so to the Saint Luke Catholic Church, 17 Huntville Rd., Fairfax, VT 05454.

Guy’s family will receive friends and family in the comfort of their home in Westford, Vt., on Monday, May 20, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11 a.m., at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 17 Huntville Rd., Fairfax, VT 05454. Prayers of committal will follow at the Saint Luke Cemetery.

Honored to be serving the Vanzo family is Rett Heald of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.