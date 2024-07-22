Obituary: Heather Wry, 1984-2024 

Courtesy

Heather Wry

Heather Helen Wry, 39, beloved daughter of Steve and Joan Wry, died after a brief illness on June 30, 2024. Her fiancé, Matt Decker, was with her when she passed.

Heather was born in Truckee, Calif., on October 30, 1984. The oldest of three daughters, Heather grew up in Jeffersonville and Underhill, Vt. She was a 2003 graduate of Mount Mansfield Union High School, where she excelled as an accomplished athlete, playing for four years as a starting catcher on the varsity softball team and racing for four years on the alpine ski team. She won an individual state championship in the slalom and was the overall Eastern High School Alpine Champion in her freshman year. She also raced for the Smugglers’ Notch Ski Club in both USSA and FIS ski races, and she played ASU softball for the Vermont Storm throughout her summer seasons.

Heather graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University in 2007. She was inducted into the National English Honors Society, Sigma Tau Delta, in her senior year. In the years after she graduated, Heather worked for Westside Mechanical and the Wyndham Corporation, and during her employment, she lived in Chicago; Jeffersonville, Vt.; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and San Diego. She loved to travel, and she loved living in beautiful places.

Heather is survived by her parents, Steve and Joan Wry, of Georgia, Vt.; two much-loved younger sisters, Katie Wry of Crested Butte, Colo., and Erin Wry and her husband, Colin Nelson, of Boston; Heather’s cherished fiancé, Matt Decker, also survives her. She leaves behind 15 aunts and uncles and their families: Kevin and Jean Wry of Waitsfield, Vt.; David and Marlene Wry of Georgia, Vt.; Ginny Reiss and Phil Woolever of Tucson, Ariz.; Connie and Will Esmay of Underhill, Vt.; Christina Reiss and Kevin Hastings of Essex, Vt.; John Reiss of Colchester, Vt.; James and Fon Reiss of Chicago; and Katherine and Paul Brunelle of Longboat Key, Fla.; as well as 16 beloved cousins. She also leaves behind treasured close friends, including Brie and Justin Farrell, Sam Beatson and Brandon Raymond. Heather was most recently predeceased by her grandmother, Carol Wry, and her beloved white lab, Alley.

There are no calling hours.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 2 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake St., St. Albans, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Burial will be private at the convenience of Heather’s family.

For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Heather, please consider St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at stjude.org.

Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.