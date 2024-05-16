 Obituary: Henry Francis Tutt, 1941-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 16, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Henry Francis Tutt, 1941-2024 

Navy submariner and respected businessman relished the thrill of NASCAR and the joy of country line dancing

Published May 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Henry Tutt - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Henry Tutt

Henry Francis Tutt, age 82, of Weathersfield, Vt., was called to eternal rest on May 10, 2024, in Lebanon, N.H.

Born on October 21, 1941, in Meredith, N.H., Henry was a product of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., and he rendered honorable service to the U.S. Navy as a submariner from 1959 until 1967.

In his professional endeavors, Henry was a respected businessman, having cofounded Valley Carpet & Tile in Springfield, Vt. His craftsmanship in custom flooring and tile installation was unparalleled, and his zeal for motorsports was evident as the respected owner and driver of the No. 55 stock car.

The loss of Henry will be profoundly felt by his beloved spouse, Cheryl Card Tutt; sons, Michael John Tutt (Freda Tutt) and Christopher Alan Tutt (Julie Tutt); sister Shirleen French; cherished grandchildren, Jordan Tutt, Savannah Tutt, Christopher Tutt Jr. and Jon Passaretti; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his father, Delmar Tutt; mother, Shirley Anderson; brother, Robert Tutt; and sister Roberta Simmons.

A man of varied interests, Henry relished the thrill of NASCAR, the taste of fine craft beers and the joy of country line dancing. His faith was an integral part of his life as a member of the Ascutney Union Church in Ascutney, Vt.

A memorial service to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Henry Francis Tutt will be held on a date to be announced. His unwavering commitment to his family, his tenacious spirit and his lifelong passions have left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy is one of love, perseverance and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

