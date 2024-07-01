Obituary: Irene Lariviere Miller, 1933-2024 

Irene Lariviere Miller, 90, died peacefully on June 8, 2024, with her two sons and daughter-in-law by her side, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Irene was born on August 13, 1933, and raised in Burlington, Vt., where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Miller. As the wife of a military veteran, Irene resided in many different states across the U.S. and lived in Germany for three years. She returned to Burlington with her family shortly after Bill retired from the Air Force and was employed at Plastic Monofil before working at IBM for 15 years. Irene was a caring woman with a funny sense of humor and a big heart. She was a great cook who loved spending time with family and friends. No one ever left Irene’s home hungry, and they usually left with containers of leftovers to enjoy later.

A huge Boston Red Sox fan, Irene took a once-in-a-lifetime trip in 2016 with her husband to Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox win, from box seats in a suite overlooking the first-base line.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose (Boucher) Lariviere; brother, Joseph Lariviere; sisters, Jeannine Brown and MaryRose Kern; and son Michael Miller.

Irene is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Miller; her son William (Jr.) Miller and his wife, Terry Miller; her son David Miller and his spouse, Crystal McCallen; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.

Irene’s family would like to thank Dr. Jan Ferris of Evergreen Family Health in Williston for her kindness and care as Irene’s doctor for decades. They would also like to thank the dedicated and caring nurses, staff, physicians and community volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House — a home-away-from-home for people with a terminal illness and their families.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 4 Prospect St., Essex Junction, VT 05452 on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, followed by a return to Holy Family Church for a reception at the church hall. As per Irene’s request, there will be no visiting hours.

