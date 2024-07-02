 Obituary: Jacqueline Noyes, 1943-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 02, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jacqueline Noyes, 1943-2024 

Lyndonville woman was a homemaker and artist

Published July 2, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Jacqueline Noyes - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jacqueline Noyes

Jacqueline Noyes, 81, of Sutton, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, after a long illness. Daughter to Samuel and Elsie (Toth) Pearlman, she was born in Neptune, N.J., and raised in Freehold, N.J. She was a homemaker and an artist.

Jacqueline was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Clair Noyes, and a son, Paul Eldridge. She leaves behind three children, Tina Noyes (Everett McCarty), Carl Eldridge and Elaine Punia (David); her brother, Lawrence Pearlman, his wife, Linda, and their children, Larry and Laurie; a sister-in-law, Sybol Noyes; four grandchildren, Joseph (Christal), Jasmine, Kyle and Skylynn; and three great-grandchildren, Kodie, Temperance and Gideon.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at caledonialifeservices.com. Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

