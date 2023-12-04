Obituary: James Edward Barber, 1957-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

James Barber

Jim passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving.



He is survived by his son Alan and Alan’s wife, Erin, of Danby, Vt.; his daughter, Amanda, of South Carolina; his son Stephen of Essex Junction, and his friend and former wife, Darlene Barber, of Essex Junction. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Mary Jane (Hance) Barber and John Anthony Barber, and his brother Peter Barber. Jim leaves behind six siblings: John Barber, Mary Hamlin, Eileen Belle, Paul Hance, David Barber and Robert Barber.

Always an individualist, Jim was the only child of the clan of eight to be born in Boston, Mass. All were raised in a small house in Burlington.

Jim acquired his GED and received a diploma from Burlington High School. He served three years in the U.S. Army, 1.5 of which he spent in Alaska as part of the 10th Mountain Division Special Forces, 18F classification. Jim was honorably discharged in 1978 with specialist E-4 rank and an expert status with the M16 rifle. He spent one year in the Vermont Army National Guard.

Jim loved his children deeply and was very proud of them. He was passionate about his electrical and plumbing trades and lake fishing. He loved the outdoors and hunted with his father, brothers and son Alan. At an early age, all three children were pulled into Jim’s “fishing enthusiasm” on Lake Champlain. He enjoyed being on the lake, sharing stories with family and friends.

Jim was always willing to help his family with home improvement projects. Jim’s last accomplishment was doing the wiring and plumbing of the family camp rebuild on St. Albans Bay. Jim worked with family and friends to bring this project to completion and was extremely proud of his contribution.

Jim will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is being planned for summer or fall 2024 and will be posted on the Ready Funeral Home website.