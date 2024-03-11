Obituary: James Joseph Tomczak, 1937-2024 

Courtesy

James Tomczak

James Joseph Tomczak, 86, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2024. He was born on April 7, 1937, in Highland Park, Mich. He was the only child of Agnes and Stanislaus Tomczak.

He was predeceased by two grandsons, James Currie and Roger Schafer III. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Kay Tomczak; their nine children: Elizabeth (Roger) Schafer, Mary Susan (John) Currie, David (Patty), Andrew (Argira Glama), Jennifer (Scott DuBois), Christine (Steve) Horton, Kathleen (A.D.) Kent, Stephen, and Natalie (Joel) Bradford; 21grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jim and Kay were married on August 2,1958, in Detroit. Jim graduated from the University of Detroit in 1961. They later moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before settling in Burlington, Vt., in 1968, where they raised their nine children.

Jim worked for over 30 years at IBM as an electrical engineer. He contributed to many patents during his time there. He graduated from Syracuse University with a graduate degree in engineering in 1969, which coincided with the year that his seventh child was born. After retirement from IBM, he co-owned A&D Service Station in the North Avenue Shopping Center, with his son David.

Jim had a great sense of humor, and he was a loving husband and father. He was also a man of deep faith. He and Kay participated in many retreats and Bible studies and prayer communities. He learned to play the guitar, and he played and sang for prayer meetings and family campfire gatherings. He was active in both Catholic and Christian faith communities through the years, most recently as a member of Daybreak Church in Colchester.

Jim had a strong sense of responsibility to others, and he was eager to help anyone who came to him for assistance. He could repair or improve anything, from carpentry to car repair. He volunteered at Aspire Now, where he was named “Father of the House,” because he helped put together cribs and fix things. He was honest and compassionate. His work to help many people with their finances and taxes was featured in a WCAX senior spotlight. Always physically active, he coached youth hockey teams for many years and later became an avid pickleball player and champion.

Jim took great pride in his ever-expanding family. He and Kay loved to attend their children’s and grandchildren’s sports competitions, and they enjoyed working in the yard and garden together.

It was a joy to spend time with him, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Daybreak Community Church in Colchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspire Now, 5399 Williston Rd., # 207, Williston, VT 05495.