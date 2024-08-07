Obituary: James “Mark” Kalbfleisch Jr., 1972-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

James "Mark" Kalbfleisch Jr.

James “Mark” Kalbfleisch Jr. passed away unexpectedly at home on July 25, 2024, after a long battle with alcoholism that his body could no longer sustain. He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Prinz Kalbfleisch; three cherished sons, James, Alden and Nevan Kalbfleisch; their adoring huskies, Ember and Wynter; his sister, Mary Martha Kalbfleisch; his nephew, Joshua James; and many cousins and their families.

Mark was born in La Grange, Ill., on June 24, 1972, to the late Mary Bell “Pinky” Kalbfleisch and James Marcus “Jim” Kalbfleisch Sr. He spent his early years in Hinsdale, Ill., where he was active in Boy Scouts, music and swimming. In 1984 he moved to Shelburne, Vt., and was captivated by this beautiful state and Lake Champlain. Throughout middle and high school, he was passionate about the arts, participating in multiple drama productions, playing piano in the Champlain Valley Union High School Stage Band, and singing with the All-State Chorus and CVU Madrigal Singers. He was incredibly proud of participating in Project Harmony, which involved a student exchange trip to St. Petersburg, Russia. He graduated from CVU in 1990, then moved to Boston to attend Berklee College of Music. There he continued to develop his vocal and piano-playing talents while majoring in music production and engineering.

Mark’s entrepreneurial flair took flight at Berklee, and he began his career in live event technical services by providing sound reproduction support to numerous student shows. It is also where he met his wife, Jennifer. Upon moving back to Burlington, he continued to grow his business and became an integral part of the music and corporate events scene. During that time, Mark was involved in numerous events and festivals, including First Night Burlington, Discover Jazz Festival, the Mozart Festival, the Polar Express, Festival of Fools, the International Film Festival, and Ben & Jerry’s One World One Heart Festival, just to name a few. Through his work with Parlatto Productions and other regional production companies, Mark used his expertise to support a multitude of corporate events. He relished the opportunity to travel and took pride in his ability to anticipate the client’s needs.

In addition to his passion for the arts and dedication to his work, Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and pups, traveling, boating, swimming, having family game night, eating eclectic foods, and discussing music. He had a sweet tooth and loved sharing candy and Ben & Jerry’s with his boys. Although the insidious nature of alcoholism was challenging and took its toll on all aspects of his life, he loved and was loved deeply and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will be held on October 12, 2024. Details will be determined at a later date. All are welcome to join us in sharing stories and memories as we honor Mark’s life. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.