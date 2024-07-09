 Obituary: Jane Susan (Berger) Conn, 1946-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 09, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jane Susan (Berger) Conn, 1946-2024 

Nurse loved caring for others and was firmly planted in the beautiful countryside of Vermont for 56 years

Published July 9, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 9, 2024 at 12:02 p.m.

Jane Conn - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jane Conn

Jane Susan (Berger) Conn, 78, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, June 26, 2024. She died peacefully in her home in East Montpelier, Vt., surrounded by family. Jane had undergone a long fight with breast cancer.

Born on May 1, 1946, in Brooklyn, Jane was the daughter of the late Leo and Gertrude Berger and sister of the late Nan Hochstein, growing up in the neighborhood of Bensonhurst. Following high school, Jane traveled to Israel and worked on an agricultural kibbutz. She then attended the California College of Arts and Crafts, where she studied ceramics. While in California, she met Raymond Conn, and they later married, settling in Calais, Vt., in 1968. They had three children, Ira, Jesse and Caitlin, ultimately separating in 1981.

Jane went on to attend Vermont College/Norwich University and became a registered nurse. She was employed at Central Vermont Hospital, Central Vermont Home Health Agency and Berlin Convalescent Home. She loved caring for others, and her nursing career made her proud and fulfilled. Jane had a passion for cooking and loved to share her food with friends and family. She also enjoyed playing pool, backgammon, cribbage, poker and blackjack. Jane loved jazz music and had a beautiful singing voice. She was a very funny lady, and she valued a sense of humor in others; for her, it was a foundational requirement of friendship.

Jane was a Brooklyn girl through and through but was firmly planted and content living in the beautiful countryside in Vermont for 56 years. She felt strongly about living her life here. Jane was troubled by the political and environmental climate elsewhere, and she felt most aligned with the people and place she called home. She will be deeply missed.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Jane loved to share time with her children and theirs. She is survived by her son, Ira Matthew Conn, of Crested Butte, Colo., and Bar Harbor, Maine, and his wife, Holly Conn (Dugan); daughter Jesse Berger Conn of Woodbury, Vt., and her husband, Kodiak Jurkiewicz; daughter Caitlin Coogan Conn of East Montpelier, Vt.; grandchildren Avery and Maya Conn of Crested Butte, Colo., and Liam, Ari, Lucian, Roman and Natalia Jurkiewicz of Woodbury, Vt.; brother-in-law, Stephen Hochstein, of Plainview, N.Y.; and nephews, Robert Hochstein of Duxbury, Mass., and Donald Hochstein of Ramsey, N.J., and their families. Jane is predeceased by her father, Leo Berger; mother, Gertrude (Kantrowitz) Berger; sister, Nan (Berger) Hochstein; and ex-husband, Raymond C. Conn III.

A memorial for Jane will be held on Saturday, July 13, 3 p.m., at the Maple Corner Community Center located at 64 West County Rd., Calais, VT 05640.

The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation