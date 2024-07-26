 Obituary: Janice Whitney, 1950-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

July 26, 2024

Obituary: Janice Whitney, 1950-2024 

Owner of Bristol gift shop and 30-year employee of the UVM Medical Center loved her gardens and time with family and friends

Published July 26, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 26, 2024 at 2:41 p.m.

Janice Whitney - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Janice Whitney

Janice Whitney, 74, of Jericho Vt., died peacefully on July 20, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite house after a short illness.

She was born in Slatersville, R.I., on February 26, 1950, daughter of the late Ralph and Shirley Scott Whitney. She graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1968 and the University of Vermont radiation tech program. She went on to work at the UVM Medical Center for more than 30 years, where she met her husband, Ed Tumielewicz, who predeceased her in 2016. After her retirement from the UVM Medical Center, Jan put her creative talents to good use and opened a gift shop, Greetings, in Bristol, Vt., which she owned and operated for several years. Jan loved her gardens, driving around in her Mini convertible, her numerous dogs, and times with family and friends.

She is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jill Browne and husband Aidan of Waban, Mass., and Jennifer Stowell and husband David of Jericho. She was predeceased by her sister Susan Patterson in 1989. She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews, whom she adored: David Mullin, Sam Browne, Jessica Grant, Caoimhe Kahn-Woods, Timothy Patterson, Amy Bernal and Kate Fitzpatrick.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff on Miller 5 and at the McClure Miller Respite House for their compassion and care. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

