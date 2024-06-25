 Obituary: Jean and Christopher McCandless, 1943-2024 and 1946-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 25, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jean and Christopher McCandless, 1943-2024 and 1946-2024 

Husband and wife were dedicated and loving in their work for others

Published June 25, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 25, 2024 at 2:24 p.m.

click to enlarge Christopher and Jean McCandless - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Christopher and Jean McCandless

The family of Christopher and Jean Margaret (Watson) McCandless, husband and wife, of Burlington, Vt., announce their recent deaths and a joint celebration of life service this Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Christopher, 77, a retired cabinetmaker and peace worker, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 22, 2024, after a long struggle with prostate cancer. Jean, 80, a retired clinical social worker and coalition builder, continued to live at home in the warm care of her children and a devoted team of caregivers. She died on April 27, 2024, of Alzheimer’s disease.

A celebration of life honoring Jean and Christopher will be held on June 29, 2024, 2 p.m., at Burlington Friends Meeting, followed by a potluck reception.

For details or to attend by Zoom, visit burlingtonquakers.org/event/2717.

In lieu of flowers, we invite donations to the American Friends Service Committee or Open Door Clinic. A full obituary will soon be available at vtdigger.org/obituaries.

