Obituary: Jeannette Thibault, 1930-2024 

Courtesy

Jeannette Thibault

Jeannette Thibault, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2024, in her Charlotte home surrounded by family, at the age of 93. She was born to Alfred and Maria Comeau on December 10, 1930.

Family meant everything to her. She was a devoted mother to Norman, Marcel (deceased), Rene, Paul (deceased), Paulette, Jim, Gary and Claudette "Sis" and their spouses, Terri, Averil, Judy, Mary and Kenneth. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude. Jeannette was also an adored Memere to 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her home was a sanctuary where family gathered to share stories and create cherished memories. In particular, Mom's Christmas celebrations were filled with warmth, delicious food and traditions. Memere had a special bond with her grandchildren, whom she loved teaching and playing games with. She was delighted to attend their sports events and activities, encouraging them to pursue their passions.

She was the definition of hard work and dedication, serving as the driving force behind the Thibault Farm. She taught by example, approaching every task with determination, resilience and enduring faith. Instilling these values in her children, she raised them to believe they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

In addition to her dedication to the farm, Mom enjoyed life to the fullest; known as the "Qwirkle Queen" to family and friends, she relished game nights. Other passions included bingo, dancing and casino trips, where she could test her luck and enjoy the excitement of the games.

A very special thank-you to our BAYADA Hospice team, with deep gratitude to nurse Melissa Chenier for her thoughtful, kind and attentive care.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.

Jeannette will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide us.