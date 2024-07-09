 Obituary: Jeannette Thibault, 1930-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 09, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jeannette Thibault, 1930-2024 

Family meant everything to the woman who was the driving force behind Charlotte’s Thibault Farm

Published July 9, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 9, 2024 at 11:37 a.m.

Jeannette Thibault - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jeannette Thibault

Jeannette Thibault, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2024, in her Charlotte home surrounded by family, at the age of 93. She was born to Alfred and Maria Comeau on December 10, 1930.

Family meant everything to her. She was a devoted mother to Norman, Marcel (deceased), Rene, Paul (deceased), Paulette, Jim, Gary and Claudette "Sis" and their spouses, Terri, Averil, Judy, Mary and Kenneth. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude. Jeannette was also an adored Memere to 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her home was a sanctuary where family gathered to share stories and create cherished memories. In particular, Mom's Christmas celebrations were filled with warmth, delicious food and traditions. Memere had a special bond with her grandchildren, whom she loved teaching and playing games with. She was delighted to attend their sports events and activities, encouraging them to pursue their passions.

She was the definition of hard work and dedication, serving as the driving force behind the Thibault Farm. She taught by example, approaching every task with determination, resilience and enduring faith. Instilling these values in her children, she raised them to believe they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

In addition to her dedication to the farm, Mom enjoyed life to the fullest; known as the "Qwirkle Queen" to family and friends, she relished game nights. Other passions included bingo, dancing and casino trips, where she could test her luck and enjoy the excitement of the games.

A very special thank-you to our BAYADA Hospice team, with deep gratitude to nurse Melissa Chenier for her thoughtful, kind and attentive care.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.

Jeannette will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide us.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation