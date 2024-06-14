 Obituary: Jeff Crowe, 1971-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 14, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jeff Crowe, 1971-2024 

Business owner and accomplished drummer loved making custom tie-dyed tapestries and T-shirts for music festivals

Published June 14, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 14, 2024 at 3:51 p.m.

click to enlarge Jeff Crowe - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jeff Crowe

Jeff Crowe was born on February 28, 1971, and passed peacefully at home in Fletcher, Vt., on June 6, 2024, from complications of Alzheimer's and dementia. Jeff leaves behind the love of his life, Jinny Janesik, and her daughter, Jasmine, whom Jeff loved dearly. In addition, Jeff leaves behind two children, Arriana and Austin, who will sorely miss their dad. Countless family members, friends and grandchildren will also miss him deeply. Eve McIntyre, Jeff's mom, will miss her son forever. Their bond will never break.

Jeff loved to play the drums. He was an accomplished drummer who loved his heavy metal. He received his first set of drums at 8 years old, and the house was never quiet again. He got his drumming skills from his uncle Pete Mehit. Jeff loved to deer hunt and was an excellent shot with a bow. He was also great with his hands, able to make just about anything he desired.

Jeff had a love for making tie-dyed clothing, and his and Jinny's knack for details turned into a lucrative business, Calamity & Crowe's Trading Post. He made tie-dyed tapestries that graced the stages of many music festivals and T-shirts for Phish's WaterWheel Foundation. Their custom work was beyond compare. The next time you look at a beautiful sunrise or sunset, know that Jeff's still doing his tie-dyeing in heaven.

Jeff always had a smile for you when you needed it and would give you whatever he had. Anybody that ever came across his path will grieve his not being here. Rock on in heaven, Jeff. You are loved.

