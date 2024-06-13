 Obituary: Jeffrey Michael Reid, 1948-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 13, 2024

Obituary: Jeffrey Michael Reid, 1948-2024 

Colchester native found joy in lasting friendships and always remembered details about the important people in his life

Published June 13, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 13, 2024 at 6:09 p.m.

click to enlarge Jeffrey Reid - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jeffrey Reid

Jeffrey Michael Reid, 76, died peacefully on June 11, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in his hometown of Colchester, Vt.

Jeff was born on May 15, 1948. His mother, Mary Idamae (Poulin) Reid, was active in her town and church, including serving as assistant town clerk. His father, Walter Louis Reid, was a skilled steamfitter and a World War II U.S. Navy veteran.

Jeff later moved to Burlington, where he found lasting friendships that were central to his life and gave him joy. He worked for many years at Coca-Cola Bottling and was a member of both the Eagles Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was strong-willed but warmhearted, loved good food and good company, and always remembered birthdays and other details about the important people in his life.

Jeff leaves behind his big brother, James Louis Reid of South Hero, Vt.; his nieces, Susan Reid-St. John, Quinn Reid, Kym Taylor Reid and Katelyn Reid; his nephews, Sean Reid and Walter Reid; his sister-in-law, Patricia Reid; his nephew-in-law, Eric Reid-St. John; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; many friends; and Sheila Spencer, who was a constant help to Jeff and an important part of his life.

Jeff was predeceased by his brothers Philip Manson Reid (1935-1974) and Stephen John Reid (1950-2018).

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church in Colchester, to be followed by a burial at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m., at Grand Way Commons, 412 Farrell St., South Burlington, VT. All who knew Jeff are welcome at both the service and the celebration.

Donations to Howard Center in Burlington are requested in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

