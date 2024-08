click to enlarge Courtesy

Jeffrey Trefethen

Jeffrey Todd Trefethen, 61, died on July 23, 2024, at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., after a brief illness. He was born in Biddeford, Maine, on November 5, 1962, the son of Mary Judith (Law) Frey and Dr. John T. Trefethen.

For his full obituary, go to toalebrothers.com/obituaries/jeffrey-trefethen/#!/obituary.