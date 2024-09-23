 Obituary: John “Jack” McDonald, 1942-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 23, 2024 Obituaries

Obituary: John “Jack” McDonald, 1942-2024 

Beloved English professor worked at colleges all over the world but called Vermont home

Published September 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge John "Jack" McDonald - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • John "Jack" McDonald

Jack is dead. That's what he told us he wanted as his obituary — always no nonsense, our father — but there are a number of parts he left out, albeit too many to list.

Jack grew up in Williamsport, Pa., and LaCrosse, Wis. He graduated from Harvard University and then earned his PhD at Princeton University. Jack went on to become a much-loved English professor and administrator, working at colleges all over the world, including Austria, Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire and the U.S. Much like the fine wine he enjoyed until his last, he only grew better with age, becoming increasingly mellow, kind and sweet. Jack was a good man, a loving husband and father, and then a doting grandfather who spoke proudly of all of his family to anyone who would listen. While widely traveled, he always returned to Vermont, which was home for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Libby; four adult children; and eight grandchildren.

We all miss him dearly.

Services were held on Friday, September 20, 2024, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Essex Junction.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Edmundite Missions, 1401 Broad St., Selma, AL 36701-4314.

Those wishing to express condolences online may do so at guareandsons.com.

