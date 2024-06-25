Obituary: John “Jack” Meunier, 1951-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

John "Jack" Meunier

John J. Meunier, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 5-8 p.m., at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington, Vt. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral, Allen St., Burlington, with interment following, with full Military Honors, in Resurrection Park, So. Burlington.

Those wishing to may send a donation in John’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758533, Topeka, KS 66675, or to the Chittenden Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT 05403.

For a full obituary go to elmwoodmeunier.net.