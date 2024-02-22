Obituary: John Long, 1949-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

John Long

Jack, age 74, longtime resident of Jericho, Vt., died at home February 17, his life shortened by high-grade glioblastoma.

Jack was born in Washington, D.C., to Madeline F. and Brig. Gen. Robert F. Long. His early years and education were spent in multiple locations in the U.S., followed by college at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and medical school at the University of Vermont, where he received his MD in 1975. His pediatric training included residency programs at the University of Rochester and the University of Washington and a fellowship in Neonatology at UVM.

Throughout his long career in pediatrics in Vermont and Haiti, Jack embodied the philosophy of an early mentor, GRUSK with PAP: be gentle, respectful, understanding, sensitive and kind, with patients, parents and personnel. This applied to all colleagues, staff, patients and their families, rugby teammates (and opponents), friends, family, community members — all persons, everywhere and always.

Jack was predeceased by both parents, his two brothers Rusty and Michael, and brother-in-law, David Davis. Survivors include his wife, Delight Wing, MD; his two sons and their families: Duncan Long and wife, Melissa Long, MD, children Wyatt and Maren Long; and Webb Long, MD, and wife, Leslie Bradford, MD, their children Madeline and J.Merrill Long. Other family members include his two sisters, Patricia Davis and Kathy Famulari (Tom); Wing in-laws; and nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by his neuro-oncologist, Dr. Alissa Ashley Thomas and numerous teams at the University of Vermont Medical Center and UVM Home Health & Hospice.

We will forever celebrate the gift of Jack's life and mourn its loss. There will be no public services.