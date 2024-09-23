Obituary: John Martin Truax, 1940-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

John Truax

John Martin Truax, 84, passed away peacefully, outdoors at the McClure Miller Respite House, surrounded by family. He was born in Huntington, Vt., on April 12, 1940, to Raymond and Charlene (Goodrich) Truax.

He graduated from Richmond High School in 1958. He was a member of the choir. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas; Morse code radio school in Biloxi, Miss.; and was a Morse code radio transcriber for 18 months in Turkey. His last assignment was in Michigan, before he received an honorable discharge as airman second class in 1963.

John was employed at IBM for 25 years. He was a manager at the time of retirement. He went on to work at the New England Federal Credit Union for 14 years. John was so kind. He had the unique ability to build long-lasting friendships with colleagues. John was a dedicated member of the Essex Catholic Community. He was also a member of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Rice Counsel 2946 of Essex. John was passionate about his role with the Knights of Columbus, and he shared this deep connection with his family.

John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, M. Pauline (Dutil) Truax. He is also survived by his daughter Tina Truax McCuin and her husband, Shaun McCuin, and their daughters, Morgan Mary McCuin and Madison Marie McCuin; his daughter Mary Truax Rup and her husband, Sean Rup, and their daughters, Skylar Erin Rup and Anastasia Nicole Rup. His grandchildren adored their papa and will miss the incredible love for and unconditional pride in each of them. You could always find papa dressed head to toe in Essex Hornet's gear on the sidelines of a field hockey or softball game.

He is survived by his sister Anna Taft of Montana and his sister Valerie Bent and her husband, Joe, of Vermont. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, John Dutil, and Brent Bushey; and sisters-in-law, Lucille Brigham Noel, Sherry Bearden, Nancy Dutil, Vivian Dutil and Kathy Dutil. He had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

John's greatest joy was his family, and he delighted in being with them to celebrate occasions big and small. He loved traveling with his family on Caribbean cruises and spending time at the beach house in Biddeford, Maine. We are grateful for the many joys he brought to our lives.

John was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He often watched the games with his granddaughter Madison McCuin. He was so proud to watch his oldest granddaughter, Morgan McCuin, graduate from the University of Vermont in May 2024. He watched his youngest granddaughter, Skylar Rup, play travel softball, and he was always the girl's biggest cheerleader.

Friends and family are invited to a mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m., on Friday, September 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 30 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, with a reception to follow at the Holy Family Parish Center. A Christian burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. at Holy Rosary Cemetery, 232 Tilden Ave., Richmond.