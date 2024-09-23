Obituary: John Nicholas Ficociello, 1946-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

John Ficociello

John Nicholas Ficociello died suddenly on September 18, 2024, seemingly of a cardiac infarction. He had just celebrated his 78th birthday on August 30.

The oldest child of John Anthony and Ruth (née O’Connell), John was born in Worcester, Mass., and was raised and worked on his family’s farm in East Brookfield. He attended Prouty High School in Spencer, was on the first-string basketball state champion team and graduated salutatorian. He then attended Saint Michael’s College on an academic scholarship, where he was captain of the football team. It was there that he met Mary Ann Roy, truly the love of his life and wife of 56 years. While in college, he was invited by his future father-in-law to work part time in the field of orthotics and prosthetics. He became enthralled with the profession. The summer after graduation, he married Mary Ann and received a grant to attend Northwestern University’s prestigious prosthetic program. With several options pending, he chose to return to Vermont to complete his internship and residency.

When offered, John purchased the business, renamed it Yankee Medical and expanded it to include six locations with 60 employees, many of whom have come to be endlessly appreciated and considered family. After several offers, he ultimately sold the business to the University of Vermont Medical Center and retired at 72. During his many years of service to his profession and community, John served on many boards, including as acting president of the National American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association and president of Lyric Theatre’s board of directors.

John and Mary Ann were part of a special motorcycle group where many memories were created on numerous trips. There was also a unique community built around Lyric Theatre, where John could often be found backstage with a headset.

In addition to John’s loyalty to his family, he enjoyed many a casino around the world, as well his local poker games at the Ethan Allen Club. Most recently, he enjoyed playing cribbage at the Burlington Country Club, having won a title twice.

He was predeceased by a younger brother, Daniel, and is survived by two sisters, Carmella Gates and Patty Gorgol. He leaves his beloved Mary Ann; son, Jason “JT” Tyler; grandson, Luke; and dear nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle John.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, October 4, 4 to 6 p.m., at Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, noon, at Christ the King Church, 136 Locust St., Burlington. A reception will follow from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Burlington Country Club, 568 South Prospect St.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To leave online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com