Obituary: John Nicholas Moore, 1954-2024 

John Moore

It is with great sadness that the family of John Nicholas Moore of Essex Junction announces his passing on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

John was born on June 26, 1954, in Minneola, Long Island, N.Y., the son of Harry and Roslin (Kennedy) Moore. He was a graduate of Garden City High School, class of 1972. On October 6, 1979, he married Phyllis Poirier at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Colchester, Vt.

As a man of many talents and interests, John served as president of the Burlington chapter of L’Union Saint Jean-Baptiste fraternal society from 1988 to 2002, and, in that capacity, he ran the St. John’s Club and served as its head bartender for many years. In addition to expanding the club’s offerings and membership, John organized many fundraisers for local charities during his time there.

Always looking for new challenges, John completed his bachelor’s degree at Woodbury College in 2002. After graduation John joined the law firm of Bloomberg & O’Hara as a paralegal. In 2003 John and Phyllis moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C., and John ran a delivery company that served the thrift store for Saint Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Later, John joined Spinnaker Resorts, where he would go on to become the manager of the maintenance teams for multiple resorts on Hilton Head Island. After moving back to the Burlington area to be closer to his grandchildren, John became an associate at Lowe’s, happily sharing his knowledge and love of home improvement. John spent his remaining years developing his man cave and entertaining his granddaughters with his incredible sense of humor. John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

John is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 45 years, Phyllis; his son, Phillip (Colleen) Moore; granddaughters Kennedy and Cassidy Moore; his brother Peter (Cheryl) Moore; sisters Roslin Moore (Michael St. Claire) and Karen Moore; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

John is predeceased by his mother, Roslin, in 1972; father Harry in 1990; brothers Harry Nicholas Jr. in 2002 and James in 2020; and sisters Kildeen Rogers in 2006 and Alison Clark in 2020.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at LaVigne Funeral & Cremation Service, 132 Main St., Winooski. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski on Thursday, September 12, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington.

The Moore family would like to thank the incredible efforts of John’s team — too numerous to mention individually — at the University of Vermont Medical Center for the dedicated and caring treatment they provided over the years, as well as the end-of-life care provided by the amazing team at the McClure Miller Respite House. Our family is eternally grateful for everything you have done. We would also like to thank our extended Moore, Poirier and McCormick family for all the assistance you have provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UVM Cancer Center Fund, UVM Medical Center Foundation, St. Joseph's Hall, 5th Floor, 1 S. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401; the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446; or to Saint Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter St., Winooski, VT 05404.

To send online condolences to his family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.