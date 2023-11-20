Obituary: John William Blanchard, 1983-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

John Blanchard

John lost his struggle for life on Thursday, November 16, 2023. He passed away in the embrace of his loving parents. He was 40 years old.

John was born in Burlington on June 21, 1983, to Bob and Linda Blanchard. He graduated from Essex High School and went on to get his degree from the University of Kings College in Halifax, Nova Scotia, a place that John came to love very much.

John loved to cook, and upon returning home from school, he began to work in the culinary field and would go on to spend his working years at various restaurants in the Burlington area.

Years after high school, he ran into an old classmate, Viki Kramer, while both were riding a local bus. They fell in love, and on Halloween in 2015, they were married and purchased a home in Essex Junction. In June of 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Luna, into the world. She was the center of John’s universe from that time forward. His love for her is hard to put into words, and she loved her Papa so deeply. The joy and affection that they shared whenever they were together is one of the lasting memories that we will all cherish.

John’s deep booming voice and imposing physical presence masked the fact that he was an extremely sensitive person. Slights and injuries that would roll off the backs of most and be quickly forgotten were carried by John, resulting in an inner turmoil that we still cannot fully comprehend. John was tough as nails and strong-willed, but that was not enough to enable him to overcome the alcohol use disorder that he struggled with for many years.

John had an amazing intellect. He held few people close and did not suffer fools gladly. If he loved you, he loved you hard.

He was often great fun and had a wonderful, if unusual, sense of humor. His witty barbs and jokes, largely reserved for his inner circle, were a source of delight and entertainment. He could crack up a room with his great impersonations. He and his brother James would do hilarious bits from SNL and the Simpsons whenever James came home. The fun they shared together and the laughter they provided are memories we will all never forget.

John loved all things Batman, Japanese Manga novels and anything German. He mostly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: tending his small garden, incorporating the hot chili peppers from it into various dishes he concocted, and, of course, cooking and grilling for his family. He loved sunsets over Lake Champlain, hiking in the woods, philosophy, horsing around with James, harmonious rock ballads, Burger King, his custom designed sneakers, his firepit, long scenic drives with Viki, their cat, Guts, and trips to the park with Luna. He had a deep and abiding hatred for microwave ovens.

John always wore athletic sweat bands on his wrists from his time working in kitchens. They became his signature look even after his kitchen days were over.

Holidays were special times with John. Luna’s birthdays of course, were always a big deal. Halloween, which was also John and Viki’s anniversary, as well as his mom’s birthday, was a day that everyone looked forward to for months and celebrated with many memorable costumes, decorations and trick or treating with Luna. John’s cooking skills played a great role in getting the Thanksgiving dinner on the table at his mom and dad’s house every year. Christmas was a special time, especially after Luna came along. For many years John would play the role of Santa, putting on his Santa hat, doling out the presents and trying to keep the chaos organized.

On September 28, 2023, John suffered a catastrophic medical event, from which he never really recovered. Except for a few days back at home, he spent the last seven weeks of his life in the hospital, putting up a mighty struggle for his life. By his side during those final weeks were his mom and dad, along with Viki, whose love for him and loyalty to him will never be forgotten. His loving brother James came from California to be by John’s side during his time in Boston. His support and love for John were so wonderful. John’s friend Ian kept in touch from a long distance right to the end. He was John’s best and truest friend. It’s so sad that after everything John went through that it had to end this way, but his body was just too damaged for him to win his battle.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his wife, Viki; his brother, James; and most of all, Luna. All that everyone did to keep John going was because we wanted them to have more time together, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

John is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Special thanks go out to the staff, especially the nurses on Miller 6 and at the ICU of the University of Vermont Medical Center and to the nurses and doctors who cared for him at the Massachusetts General Hospital ICU, where he spent the last month of his life. Also, thanks to those who give blood. John received numerous transfusions as he fought his battle. The last seven weeks have been incredibly difficult, but John’s suffering is finally over.

Calling hours will be at the Ready Funeral Home at 261 Shelburne Road in Burlington, from 3 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, November 25, 2023. A private committal service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John’s memory to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403, or the Vermont Land Trust, 8 Bailey Ave., Montpelier, VT 05602.

There is a hole in our hearts that will never be mended. Things will never be the same without him. We have lost a great man.

We pray that he has been lifted up to a better place and that we will see him again.

Rest in peace, John. We love you.