 Obituary: Jonathan Margolis, 1940-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jonathan Margolis, 1940-2024 

Accomplished reporter was recognized nationally for his coverage of the Attica prison riots

Published February 5, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 5, 2024 at 7:46 a.m.

click to enlarge Jonathan Margolis - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jonathan Margolis

Jon Margolis, veteran national political reporter for the Chicago Tribune, died on January 29, 2024, at the age of 83, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.

Born in Trenton, N.J., in 1940 to William and Mars Margolis, he attended Rutgers Preparatory School in New Brunswick and went on to study history at Oberlin College, graduating in 1962. A passionate newspaper reader from childhood and a self-declared “politics junkie," Jon began a career in the news business as a reporter for the Bergen Record in Hackensack, N.J., then with the Miami Herald, the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire and Newsday of Long Island, where his coverage of the Attica prison riots established his national reputation.

He served as Newsday’s Albany bureau chief before leaving in 1973 to become a Washington national political correspondent for the Chicago Tribune. During his 23 years with the Tribune, he covered four presidential elections and was on the panel of the October 5, 1988, vice presidential debate between Lloyd Bentsen and Dan Quayle. In 1989, Margolis moved to Chicago to work for the Tribune as a sports columnist, correspondent-at-large and general columnist. He was renowned for his clever ledes and for his cogent interviews with rank-and-file voters, just two reasons his political work is featured in journalism schools across America.

After leaving the Tribune, Margolis taught classes as an adjunct at various Vermont-based colleges. For a decade, ending in November 2020, he wrote regularly for VT Digger, an online news source.

Margolis is the author of one work of popular history, The Last Innocent Year: America in 1964 (1999), and of The Quotable Bob Dole: Witty, Wise and Otherwise (1996) and How to Fool Fish with Feathers (1992), a lighthearted beginner's guide to fly-fishing illustrated by cartoonist Jeff MacNelly.

Margolis was a devoted fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Mets, an avid reader, and an ardent fly fisherman. He had been to 49 of 50 states and studied Yiddish and French throughout his life. He thoroughly enjoyed dogs, opera and a great cup of coffee.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally; children Katey and Michael; daughter-in-law Amy; granddaughter Shally; and sister Susanna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the South Burlington Public Library, 180 Market St., So. Burlington, VT 05403 or the Barton Public Library, PO Box 549, Barton, VT 05822.

Consult the 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide for all our coverage including local eclipse events as well as places to eat, shop and play in the path of totality.

Planning a public event for Eclipse Day in Vermont? Promote it for free in our calendar. To pitch a story for the upcoming Eclipse Preview Guide published in Seven Days on April 3, contact us at [email protected].

Vermont Vacation logo The 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Tourism. Find more information to plan your trip at VermontVacation.com/solar-eclipse.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation