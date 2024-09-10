 Obituary: Joseph Didyoung, 1979-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 10, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Joseph Didyoung, 1979-2024 

Avid reader and video game player loved animals, his friends and family, and the Grateful Dead

Published September 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 10, 2024 at 2:19 p.m.

Joseph Didyoung
  • Courtesy
  • Joseph Didyoung
Joseph Didyoung passed unexpectedly on September 5, 2024. He was loved by all who knew him. To see the full obituary, go to gregorycremation.com.
