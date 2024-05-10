Obituary: Joseph J. LaCroix Jr., 1952-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joseph LaCroix

Joseph J. LaCroix Jr., affectionately known as “Joey,” departed this world on May 8, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family, after a courageous battle with Huntington's disease, a testament to his extraordinary courage and resilience. He graced this world on June 26, 1952, and his journey was one filled with love, passion and remarkable achievements.

Joe's tenure at IBM was marked by unwavering dedication and a profound sense of professionalism. As a worker, he not only excelled in his role but also touched the lives of his colleagues with his kindness and commitment. Beyond the confines of his profession, Joe found fulfillment as a volunteer firefighter in Milton, where he designed and engineered the utility 1 truck. He embodied the spirit of selflessness in service to his community. His interests were as diverse as they were enriching; from his love for photography to his deep connection with nature and his cherished Saint Bernards, Joe found joy in every moment.

A skilled woodworker, Joe handcrafted furniture, intricate clocks and ornaments, each piece a testament to his creativity and passion. He relished finding outdoor projects to do with his tractor, a symbol of his love for both nature and hands-on work. Yet, amidst his achievements, Joe's greatest pride was reserved for his family. His love knew no bounds as he embraced his role as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his anchor, and he took immense joy in sharing his wisdom and passions with each generation.

Joe leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to inspire all who were touched by his presence. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda Godin LaCroix, and his children, Sean LaCroix and his partner, Brenda; Scott LaCroix and his wife, Angelina; Chad LaCroix and his wife, Michelle; and stepson Henry Jerome and his partner, Sheri. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chelsea, Avery, Kiley, Dartanyon, Marlee, Sam, Braden and Colby; six great-grandchildren; siblings Raymond, Donald, Leonard, Timothy and Joann; many nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Paul Godin and Jim Godin. He is now reunited with his parents, Fabia and Joseph J. LaCroix Sr., and siblings Reggie, Jerry, Peggy and Pauline, in eternal peace.

A visitation to celebrate Joe's remarkable life will be held on May 18, 2024, 2 p.m., at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, Vt. This gathering will provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together and honor the memory of Joseph J. LaCroix, a beacon of light whose legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. The family would like to thank the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice team for all their loving care and support, especially Sarah, Jean, Stephanie and Joan.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.