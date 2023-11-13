 Obituary: Julia Northrop, 1928-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 13, 2023

Obituary: Julia Northrop, 1928-2023 

Mother of four taught her children to respect and embrace the natural world and to enjoy a good party

Published November 13, 2023

click to enlarge Julia Northrop - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Julia Northrop

Julia Smith Northrop, age 95, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Julia, born on April 15, 1928, was the youngest child of Charles P. and Dora F. Smith of Burlington, Vt. She was the mother of four children: Patricia Boutilier, William Salmon, Grace Freeman and Charles Salmon.

In 1963, she married Robert P. Northrop, of Underhill Center, Vt. There, they blended their families in a home where she lived for 60 years.

Julia was a lover of life. Music, gardening, farming, friends and family filled her days. She loved all animals and was an avid reader. She taught us to overcome life's struggles, to work hard, to respect and embrace the natural world, and to always enjoy a good party!

Mom will be greatly missed by her children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her great-great-granddaughter.

Per Julia's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Her family will be holding private services at a later date.

For those who wish, contributions in Julia's memory may be made to Audubon Vermont at Green Mountain Audubon Center, 255 Sherman Hollow Rd., Huntington, VT 05462.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com.

