Obituary: Juliet Maria Weed, 1960-2024 

Juliet Maria Weed of Branford died on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She passed peacefully after years of health battles.

She was born on May 20, 1960, in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of Joan Northrop Weed of Charlotte, Vt., and the late Richard L. Weed. She was a 1979 graduate of Branford High School and attended Johnson & Wales University. She worked as a baker for Friends and Company until retiring.

Besides her mother, Juliet is survived by her brother, Geoffrey Weed, of Chicago, Ill., and her sister, Janet W. Breen, of Burlington, Vt. Nieces Hannah Breen, Molly Breen, Franny Weed, Georgia Weed and Lilah Weed and nephew Jack Breen held a special place in her heart. Our entire family wishes to extend deep gratitude to Karla Erickson, whose friendship and kindness will always be remembered.

Julie loved baking and cooking shows, and she volunteered at Branford’s food shelf lunch when she was able. Please consider donating to Feeding America or the food bank of your choice.

A celebration of Juliet’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home of Branford.