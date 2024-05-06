Obituary: Kaleb Bates-Wolcott, 1982-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Kaleb Bates-Wolcott

This obituary is written in honor of Kaleb’s life and memory.

Kaleb Asher Bates-Wolcott was born at home in Elmore, Vt., on June 17. 1982. He died peacefully in the early morning on April 18, 2024, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Barre, Vt., at the age of 41. He had bravely, as the warrior he was, coped with muscular dystrophy throughout his lifetime. Kaleb was an amazing human being. He was strong-willed, intelligent, kind and generous, with a great sense of humor — a good listener who patiently listened to the worried well at his bedside.

Kaleb lost his ability to walk at age 12 and creatively and fiercely adapted to his life in an electric wheelchair. His top priority was his social life. In Wauwatosa, Wis., he learned early that to meet people he had to reach out to them, first by ignoring their fears and biases of the disabled, and then disarming them with his wit and humor. He quickly got a paper route with a friend who rode on the back of his chair at top speed, while pitching papers onto lawns. In high school, he began to watch cooking shows with a friend after school, which developed into 15-20 teens regularly testing new recipes in the kitchen into the early hours of the morning. Kaleb prided himself on directing and inspiring his friends on how to appreciate and cook good food. (His mother bought the groceries. “Really, you NEED Chilean sea bass?”) Kaleb also had an eclectic taste in music, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Wu-Tang Clan, obscure local hip-hop to Coldplay and classical to jazz. While attending Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin, he began, on his own, to investigate the music scene in Milwaukee. Security guards at each venue soon realized he wasn’t safe in the raucous crowds, so he watched from backstage and met many famous musicians along the way.

He took in the world through conversations, food, art, music and film. These hours of study resulted in critical and categorical knowledge of just about everything, including the existence of bigfoot and ancient aliens. He entertained all ages at his bedside by figuring out what people’s tastes were and introducing them all to new movies or the latest series or video game. Kaleb was supported, loved and cared for by a large group of extended family, friends and caregivers whom he cared for deeply.

Kaleb’s immediate family members include his parents, James G. Wolcott, of Jeffersonville, Vt., and Barbara A. Bates, of Westmoreland, N.H.; his siblings, Eliza Bates-Wolcott, of Fayston, Vt., and Ezra Bates -Wolcott, of Traverse City, Mich.; his nephews, Elijah Wolcott, of Descanso, Calif., and Jackson Craig, of Fayston, Vt.; his niece, Lilliana Hoy, of Sandy, Utah, and his maternal grandmother, Janet Mckallor Beck, of Westmoreland, N.H.

A Viking celebration of life will be held at a later date, with close friends and family.

In memory of Kaleb, consider donating to the charity of your choice. “Pay it forward!''

He would like that.