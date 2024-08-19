 Obituary: Kathleen Richards Babcock, 1956-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

August 19, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Kathleen Richards Babcock, 1956-2024 

Georgia artist founded a company specializing in printed fabric and wallpaper design and production

Published August 19, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 19, 2024 at 5:59 p.m.

click to enlarge Kathleen Babcock - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Kathleen Babcock

Kathleen Richard Babcock was born in New York City to Mary (Robinson) Richards and Joseph S. Richards and lived in Alpine and Tenafly, N.J.; Los Altos, Calif.; and Manhattan. She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter and her parents.

An enthusiastic designer, she studied at the Art Students’ League, Instituto Allende in Mexico and Pratt Institute. In a NYC art schools’ competition, she was awarded an internship with F. Schumacher & Co. and began her career there.

In 1983 Kathleen married Gordon Babcock and moved to northwestern Ontario, Canada. In 1992 she moved to Vermont, founded Apropos Int’l. Inc., and created many textile collections, specializing in printed fabric and wallpaper design and production.

Gordon’s position in the mining industry allowed them to enjoy living in Peru, Honduras, Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil, always returning to Vermont. They took pride in their farm, 200-year-old stone house and beautiful gardens, and they raised purebred alpacas for 15 years.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Gordon Babcock; their loving son, Brook, and his wife, Sindy Babcock; and her sister and her husband, Anne and Brendan Early.

Kathleen was very grateful for all the experiences and friends she shared during her bountiful life. There will be a family remembrance at a date to be determined. Her legacy is one of the enduring love and wonder in all living things.

