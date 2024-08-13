 Obituary: Kathy Jo Dupuis, 1955-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

August 13, 2024

Obituary: Kathy Jo Dupuis, 1955-2024 

Mother of two daughters gave the best birthday parties

Published August 13, 2024

click to enlarge Kathy Dupuis - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Kathy Dupuis

Kathy Jo (Stearns) Dupuis, 68, died May 24, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born on September 1, 1955, in Burlington, the daughter of the late Clifton and Gloria (Gibson) Stearns. Kathy grew up in South Burlington and attended South Burlington High School and the University of Vermont. She married Peter Dupuis and raised two daughters, in Colchester, who were her pride and joy. She was involved in PTO and book fairs and threw the best birthday parties for her girls. As a process planner in the engineering department at Preci Manufacturing for over three decades, Kathy will be remembered for her commitment to the team she led for so many years. With numerous hobbies and interests, she enjoyed gardening, photography, time by the ocean, traveling with family and friends and detective shows. Kathy shared an inseparable bond with her beloved dog, Chip, who was more than just a pet: a loyal companion and confidant.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Robert) and Erin Dupuis; their father, Peter Dupuis; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Lew Rafsky; brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Stearns; niece and great-nephew, Jennifer and Noah Lemieux; nephew and niece, Will and Megan Stearns; her beloved dog, Chip; and many friends.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Clifton and Gloria (Gibson) Stearns, and her niece Lizzie Stearns.

A celebration of life will be held at Waterworks in Winooski on August 31, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please RSVP for Kathy's Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy’s name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

