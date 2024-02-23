Obituary: Kevin B Jones, 1962-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Kevin B Jones

Kevin grew up in a very close family in Proctor, Vt. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family in Proctor, where there were many family gatherings throughout the year, whether an official holiday or grilling in the yard, as well as many Sunday dinners. He was always surrounded by nature, curiosity and a loving family.

Kevin and his partner, Rachel Levin, lived in a house they purchased together decades ago in Chittenden, Vt., and made their own. There he enjoyed filling the bird feeder, sitting with his coffee and something sweet, with dogs at his feet, and noticing a red cardinal or blue bunting, and all those chickadees. He would not miss a Saturday to take the dogs, go to the farmers market and enjoy his Saturday favorite routine, which frequently concluded with stopping by to visit his family in Proctor. He enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing and many other sports; deer-hunting season; music; reading; first hybrid and then electric transportation; energy efficiency at home, to every extent possible; his work; traveling throughout the world with Rachel and, at times, with their two beloved Old English sheepdogs; finding and exploring new places, restaurants, vineyards, coffee producers and people; and experiencing other cultures. Peace, justice, equity and community participation were important to him. He constantly thought about the next generation of learners and teachers and how anything could be improved. He loved teaching and learning and had passion for creating successes, not just for himself, and in ways that were unique. From a young age, he lived to the fullest every day.

He was also a lecturer for the Sustainable Energy Technology and Policy Sustainable Innovation MBA program at the University of Vermont. He was proud of founding the Energy Clinic and the Cuba Trip course — the global sustainability field-study course — where Kevin provided students with hands-on learning and experiences, beyond campus, in Vermont and in New Hampshire communities, as well as in Cuba.





Kevin was the director of the Vermont Law and Graduate School (VLGS) Institute for Energy and the Environment and professor of energy technology and policy for the Institute for Energy and the Environment.

He considered his students, fellows, coworkers, other faculty and alum as part of his family. He mentored, guided, enlightened, respected and learned from so many and then assisted with job hunting, making personal phone calls to current and former colleagues to gain entrance to what was for many their first experience working in the energy sector. He always made himself available and accessible for any reason, had an open-door policy at his office, and was deeply caring and available, whether in his office or elsewhere. VLGS has a special Tributes Page, with information about events and remembrances.

Kevin enjoyed research that had practical uses, as well as learning as the goal for a final product or project. He enjoyed including students, fellows, alum, faculty and colleagues from VLGS, as well as from his previous workplaces. He published two books utilizing that process, The Electric Battery: Charging Forward to a Low-Carbon Future and A Smarter, Greener Grid: Forging Environmental Progress Through Smart Energy Policies and Technologies. Kevin also published numerous articles and chapters in many publications and participated as a panel member or facilitator at energy-related conferences in the U.S. and throughout the world. He had memberships in national and international associations, which he used to keep in contact with current and former colleagues and to keep current.

Kevin received a PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Lally School of Management and Technology, a master’s from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and a BS from the University of Vermont.

Some of his previous professional experience includes as the director of power market policy at Long Island Power Authority; associate director of energy practice at Navigant Consulting Inc./Resource Management International; director of energy policy for the City of New York; various positions in rates and planning at Central Vermont Public Service Corporation; and alderman of the City of Rutland, Vt. He also assisted and supported many local and Vermont organizations that strengthen the community. One of his proudest associations was serving on the board, then becoming board chair of what was then the Rutland Land Trust, now the Housing Trust of Rutland County.

Kevin Brian Jones died on January 29, 2024, while teaching one of two winter courses at VLGS. He collapsed shortly after the class commenced and immediately died.

Kevin was predeceased by his father and mother, Sidney Hiram Jones and Patricia Jane (Johnson) Jones. He is survived by Rachel Levin, his nearly three-decade partner, and his two Old English sheepdogs — their fourth and fifth — whom he loved and spoiled and who were the light of his life. He has three siblings, Deborah Jones, Mark Jones (and Kathy) and Andrea Jones; a nephew, Jeremy (and Bobbi Jo) Jones, with whom he had a very special relationship; two nieces, Megan Jones and Hailey Wood, whom he adored; a great-niece and -nephew; Ruth Jones, a very special aunt, whose 100th birthday he recently celebrated with family from near and far; and many other loved and loving relatives.

In celebration of Kevin’s life and in memory — or whatever it may be for each of us — please take time for yourself, spend time with your family and loved ones, and enjoy your dogs. A private gathering will be held when he is buried in Proctor in the spring.