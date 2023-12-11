Obituary: Larry K. Richman, 1934-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Larry Richman

Larry K. Richman died on November 17, 2023, a week short of his 89th birthday, at the Miller McClure Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Larry was born in Philadelphia in 1934 and grew up on a small Bucks County chicken farm north of the city. He attended local schools and then Colorado College, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and graduated with a BA in English in 1957. From Duke University, he received an MA in 1959 and a PhD in 1970.



While at Duke, Larry met Ann Fiser Peterson and her daughter, Karen. Larry and Ann were married in August 1964.

Larry went on to teach English at the Beaufort and Florence Centers of the University of South Carolina, Washington & Lee University, Agnes Scott College, Virginia Intermont College, and Virginia Highlands Community College, from which he retired as professor emeritus of English in 1998. He also served briefly as adjunct faculty for Vermont College.

Larry was one of the founding editors of a nationally distributed poetry quarterly, The Sow’s Ear Poetry Review. He and Ann were editor-publishers of the Sow’s Ear Press, which published 30 collections by poets from the upper South between 1994 and 2003. He was also one of the founders and the associate editor and advertising director of The Plow, an Appalachian alternative newsmagazine published by the nonprofit Appalachian Information. The magazine ran for four years in the late 1970s, producing a total of 72 issues.



Larry is survived by his stepdaughter, Karen Maxon, her husband, Daniel Maxon, and Larry’s grandsons, Colin and Nathan Fletcher, of Essex, Vt.; his sister, Bonnie Richman, of Eugene, Ore., and her daughter, Laura Myers, of Rockville, Md.; and by his dear friend Sandra Morningstar of North Duxbury, Vt.

Plans for a memorial service are incomplete. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Rd., Barre, VT 05641.