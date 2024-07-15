Obituary: Leo A. “Bud” Rouille, 1936-2024 

Courtesy

Leo Bouille

Leo A. “Bud” Rouille of South Burlington, Vt., passed away on July 12, 2024, following a long illness.

Bud was born on September 15, 1936, in Burlington, Vt., the son of John Oliver Rouille and Beatrice Evelyn Barber Rouille. He was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1955. While at BHS, Bud played basketball on the school’s regional championship team and played in the Gold Medal League at the local Burlington YMCA. Growing up in the Old North End of Burlington, Bud perfected his basketball skills at the Burlington Boys Club and played baseball and softball at Roosevelt Park. He was an avid sportsman in his teens.

Following high school, in 1956, Bud married Sylvia Bourassa and raised their family of four boys and a girl. He entered the family retail grocery business in the Old North End, John O. Rouille & Sons Market, where he managed and grew the family business. During this time, Bud perfected the art of meat cutting, becoming a master butcher. Bud continued his career in the retail grocery business, working in national grocery chains for many years. In 1981, he made a career move to IBM, starting in the cafeteria, after which he went to manufacturing, where he became a supervisor until retirement. Bud was also involved in managing benefit events and activities at St. Joseph’s Parish, as well as coordinating the weekly bingo.

Bud married Patricia Perkins in 1996. Together they built a very full and happy life and enjoyed several trips to Hawaii, a treasured place for them, as well as other trips around the country.

During his retirement, Bud volunteered at the Colchester Food Shelf, and for many years he participated and assisted in the Tour de Champlain annual bike tour. Bud will always be remembered for his gentle, kind and generous heart.

Bud is survived by his children: Jeff Rouille and wife Colleen of Burlington, Tim Rouille of Tennessee, Dennis Rouille and wife Kim of South Burlington, and Jennifer Rouille Martin and husband Darren of Burlington.

Bud is also survived by his wife of 28 years, Patty, and her children: Robert Murphy, Shawn Murphy, Kristine Magnant and David Perkins. He is also survived by his siblings Michael Rouille and wife Janice; and Patricia Rouille and fiancé Phil Streeter. Bud leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bud was predeceased by his parents, John Oliver Rouille and Beatrice Evelyn Rouille; his son Christopher Rouille; his brother Jack Rouille and wife Joyce; sister Nancy Baker and husband Russell “Red” Baker; and Patty’s daughter Nancy Lefebvre.

Calling hours will be on Friday, July 19, 2024, 4 to 6 p.m., at LaVigne Funeral and Cremation Service in Winooski. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, noon, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski, with interment to follow in St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Bud’s name.