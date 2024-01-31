 Obituary: Linda Mae Burbo, 1946-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 31, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Linda Mae Burbo, 1946-2024 

Milton woman was married to the love of her life and will be dearly missed

Published January 31, 2024 at 4:20 p.m.

Linda Burbo
  • Courtesy
  • Linda Burbo

Linda Mae Burbo, 77, of Milton, Vt., passed away peacefully on January 28, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Linda was born on July 15, 1946, to Norman and Nellie Thibault in Swanton, Vt. After graduating from St. Anne’s Academy in 1965, she worked at several different jobs, including at the Tower Restaurant and TD Bank.

Linda was married to the love of her life, Douglas Burbo, of Burlington, Vt. They were married on February 18, 1978, and have one son, Glendon Burbo, of Burlington. Linda was also stepmom to Doug’s first two kids, Douglas Burbo II of Westwood, Mass., and Shelley Burbo of North Hollywood, Calif.

Linda enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking and decorating her home with her collection of Department 56 Christmas villages. She especially enjoyed playing cards and shopping with her granddaughter Elizabeth. We will dearly miss her.

She is survived by her son, Glendon Burbo, his wife, Holly, and their daughter, Elizabeth; her stepson, Douglas Burbo II, his wife, Kirsten, and their daughters, Emily and Sarah; and her stepdaughter, Shelley Burbo, and her son, Treyvon Gomes.

Linda was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Douglas Burbo; her parents, Norman and Nellie Thibault; and her brother, Larry Thibault.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, February 23, 11 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, VT. The burial will take place immediately following in Resurrection Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the McClure Miller Respite House staff and volunteers. Your support and depth of care will not be forgotten.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. To send online condolences to the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.

